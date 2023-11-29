RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Employees of Wake County will become eligible for significantly more sick leave beginning Friday under a new policy aimed at addressing high turnover and job vacancies.

County commissioners recently approved a new plan that will allow certain employees to earn up to 60 additional sick days in a single year. Their goal is to entice more people to stay in their jobs.

“If we want to make sure that folks respond quickly to fires or law enforcement emergencies, if we want to make sure we have well-run elections, then we’ve got to make sure that we address this vacancy rate,” said Commissioner Matt Calabria.

The county’s job vacancy rate is 11% while the turnover rate reached 15% last year, according to county officials.

The county board of elections saw the highest turnover rate in 2022 at 27%, followed by housing at 18.8% and health and human services at 18.6%.

County officials say last year turnover cost about $66 million with hiring and training costs.

The way the new policy will work is that employees who complete five years of service will be able to accrue 60 additional sick days over the course of a year. They’ll be able to accrue another 60 days in their 10th, 15th and 20th years as well. Employees can’t accrue more than 240 sick days. Employees who already have at least 20 years of service when the policy goes into effect will be able to accrue 120 days over the next year.

Any unused sick time will not be paid out if someone leaves their job. However, those days will count toward years of service for pension calculations and for county retiree health insurance benefits, county officials say.

Commissioner Calabria expects most employees will bank the time rather than use it.

The city of Raleigh as well as the towns of Wake Forest, Cary and Apex all have adopted similar policies allowing for additional sick leave.

“I suspect this will probably become more common,” said Commissioner Calabria. “There is a scarce labor supply. That is a reality all of us are facing whether it’s in the public sector or the private sector. And so, to some extent, this is simple supply and demand.”

Calabria said the county tends to lose employees who are younger and earlier in their careers, so this is one benefit they can offer to them that may convince them to stay with the county longer.

He added that the county is often in competition with other local governments and the state as they tend to draw from a similar pool of applicants.

“We need to continue to be competitive if we’re going to recruit and retain the best possible employees,” he said.

The state has been grappling with an even higher job vacancy rate than Wake County, reaching 23% earlier this year.

In the budget the General Assembly recently passed, most state employees will receive 7% pay raises over the course of two years.

Ardis Watkins, executive director of the State Employees Association of North Carolina, said she thinks the new Wake County sick leave policy is a “smart idea.”

Republican Senate leader Phil Berger said it’s not an idea that had been presented to him before. He questioned whether a change like that in benefits would have a significant impact on hiring.

“The larger problem we have is a problem that exists in the private sector as well and that is we don’t have enough workers in the workforce,” he said. “I think that will rectify itself over time, but I don’t know that there’s a short-term fix for that problem.”