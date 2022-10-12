RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With the vacancy rate in state government agencies climbing quickly since the pandemic began, people working in state-run healthcare facilities say the issue is leading to safety incidents and people not receiving the care they should.

State Dept. of Health and Human Services Sec. Kody Kinsley shared new data with state lawmakers this week showing that the vacancy rate in his agency has grown from 12.7 percent in March 2020 to 23.2 percent in July of this year.

The issue is especially pronounced in the state-run healthcare facilities, he said. He noted that 44 percent of registered nurse positions are vacant, as well as 44 percent of clinical social worker positions, 42 percent of psychologist positions and 30 percent of healthcare tech positions.

“We have to turn this ship around and get it headed in the right direction,” he said in an interview Wednesday. “This is important, life-and-safety level of care. And, we’ve got to increase the number of people working in theses jobs.”

Dr. Rakesh Patel, a physician at Central Regional Hospital, says the pandemic exacerbated issues that had existed for years before that.

“On the unit that I work on we’re supposed to have 16 full-time registered nurses, and we have three,” Dr. Patel said. “There’s been a steady drip of people leaving and almost nobody coming in to replace them.”

He added that the low staffing levels have created added safety risks.

“We have had evidence of individual staff members getting hurt. But now, we’re having incidents where multiple staff are being injured in the same event,” he said. “There was a significant issue with staff retention beforehand, before the pandemic, and now it’s gotten worse.”

He noted that his facility closed a child and adolescent unit early in the pandemic. Soon after Gov. Roy Cooper (D) signed the budget into law in July, Dr. Patel said his hospital also closed an acute adult admissions unit.

Sec. Kinsley pointed out that even as the waitlist to get into the state psychiatric hospitals has more than doubled, the number of people being served has declined 28 percent in the last three years.

“Folks are now, I think, realizing more and more that these impacts are because of our staffing issues,” said Sec. Kinsley. “There is no other option but to reduce the level of services that we can provide, which impacts healthcare across the entire state.”

Patel and other state government workers urged state lawmakers earlier this year to provide more significant pay raises and called for a greater emphasis to be placed on retaining existing employees.

The General Assembly approved 3.5 percent raises for state workers in the budget year that took effect July 1. While the state has additional surplus money, Republican leaders chose to keep much of it in reserves, citing uncertainty about a potential recession.

“A piece of it is absolutely pay,” said Kinsley. “At a time when we’re getting between 1 and 4 percent increases, we know that healthcare across the board is seeing upward of 40 percent increases.”

Dr. Patel said he also thinks there needs to be more accountability for management and worries about the viability of the facilities long-term.

“At the state level, there has to be some real soul searching as to do we want these 14 hospitals to stay open or not. And, I don’t see the commitment at this point,” said Dr. Patel. “If we want these institutions to stay open, there are solutions. They just need to look for them. Some of it’s money. But, some of it’s just doing things better.”