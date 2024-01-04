RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Democratic presidential candidate and author Marianne Williamson decried the decision this week to keep her off the primary ballot in North Carolina as “a terrible look.”

The N.C. State Board of Elections voted unanimously this week not to add any other candidates’ names to the Democratic primary ballot after the state Democratic Party submitted only President Joe Biden’s name.

“It makes people very cynical. It’s very obvious to people,” said Williamson in an interview. “The state board of elections should not be playing favorites. They should not be in cahoots with the state party that is trying to make sure that only one person is on the ballot.”

The board also declined to add U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and political commentator Cenk Uygur to the Democratic ballot as well.

Both Democratic and Republican members of the board said they were reluctant to make any changes to what party leaders decided.

“I’m not inclined to overrule that in this case,” said Siobhan Millen, a Democratic appointee to the board.

Republican appointee Kevin Williams added, “These are party primaries. And, the party should have the right, I think, to nominate the candidates of its choosing.”

North Carolina Democratic Party leaders submitted Biden’s name as the sole candidate late last year.

Party spokesman Tommy Mattocks said, “To get on the ballot, you need to have donors in the state and be actively campaigning in the state. Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson haven’t been here this cycle. This is the standard that we have used in all previous cycles.”

Williamson said she did not receive an explanation directly from the party about why they chose not to include her. She pushed back on the explanation Mattocks gave and cited state statute in North Carolina that explains who should be on the list of candidates a party submits.

It reads, “The list must be comprised of candidates whose candidacy is generally advocated and recognized in the news media throughout the United States or in North Carolina unless any such candidate executes and files with the chair of the political party an affidavit stating without qualification that the candidate is not and does not intend to become a candidate for nomination in the North Carolina Presidential Preference Primary Election.”

Williamson said by that standard and the standards under the U.S. Constitution that she and the other candidates should have been included.

“It is a pattern of suppression. There is no doubt about it. And, they are doing it because they feel so strongly that in order to save democracy, we have to make sure that Donald Trump does not return to the White House. Well, I agree with half but I don’t agree with the other half. I do agree that in order to save democracy, we have to make sure that Donald Trump does not return to the White House. However, you don’t save democracy by suppressing democracy,” she said.

Williamson appeared on the Democratic primary ballot in North Carolina in 2020 along with more than a dozen other candidates. She received .09 percent of the vote while President Biden received about 43 percent of the vote.

Williamson has been polling nationally this time at about 8 percent among Democratic primary voters, according to the RealClearPolitics average. President Biden is at 69 percent.

A federal lawsuit has been filed in Florida over the state party’s decision to include only President Biden’s name on the ballot in that state.

When asked about a potential lawsuit in North Carolina, Williamson said, “The problem is that this is all about money. And, any campaign has to face this. Are you going to have a lawsuit? Well, that’s, what is that, $75,000? $100,000? So, how do you do that and also make sure you get on the ballots and do everything else you need to do?”

Williamson is continuing with her campaign and spoke to CBS 17 while she was on the road in Nevada.

“It is not illogical to be arguing that there should be a robust conversation among Democratic voters,” Williamson said. “The danger for Democrats in 2024 is not Donald Trump. Our danger is people staying home.”

The NC State Board of Elections also declined last month to consider a challenge to former President Donald Trump’s candidacy under the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment. Brian Martin, a retired attorney who filed that challenge, has asked a Wake County judge to weigh in soon on whether the board has the authority to consider that challenge.