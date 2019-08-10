Car crashes into Raleigh business

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crashed into a business in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. at Best Price Cleaners at 6820 Davis Circle, according to Raleigh police.

The car hit the front of the business, causing damage to a brick footwall, but did not go inside the building, police said.

“Just like breaking the glass. Boom. There is a big sound. I saw the front wheel of the car almost into the building,” said owner Pankaj Parmar.

The business, which is a dry cleaners, reopened after the incident. The area is just off West Millbrook Road near Glenwood Avenue.

Parmar said he believes the car driver, who was a customer, accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

There were no injuries. There was no word about charges being filed.

