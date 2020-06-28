Car crashes into two homes in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway after a car crashed into two Durham homes late Saturday night.

Police say A man was driving in the 500 block of Dowd Street when he drove through a parking lot and drove airborne into two different homes on Lee Street.

Both homes, side by side, were vacant.

Police say a female passenger in the car was transported to the hospital.

The vehicle and both homes were severely damaged.

Police have not said what caused the man to crash into the houses.

No information regarding charges have been released.