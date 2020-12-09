Car driver dies in crash after stolen tractor-trailer crosses centerline in Tenn.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was killed in a crash involving a stolen commercial vehicle in Washington County on Monday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to a report from THP, troopers were told by dispatchers about a stolen tractor-trailer on Monday night in the Highway 36/Kingsport Highway area.

THP reports troopers found the stolen commercial vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver of the stolen tractor-trailer was driving erratically and fled from troopers, heading south on the highway with no headlights on, officials said.

THP reports the driver of the stolen commercial vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 75, then crossed the center line and hit a Saturn SL1 head on.

The crash occurred near Ed Martin Road around 9:44 p.m.

The driver of the Saturn, identified as Timmy Hensley, 60, of Johnson City, was killed in the crash. He had been wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, identified as Joshua Hammonds, 28, of Blountville, was injured in the crash.

Charges are pending and an investigation is underway, according to THP.

