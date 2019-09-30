Car thieves get stuck on private property after burglarizing vehicles in Florida

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies need the public’s help identifying car thieves that burglarized several cars on private property Saturday morning on Maydell Drive.

Deputies said three men and a woman snuck onto a private equestrian property in a rented Chevy Tahoe, where Amanda Campbell was riding her horse.

Hillsborough County deputies said two of those men quietly broke into empty cars and rummaged through purses and consoles.

Campbell and her husband Nick, spotted and confronted them.

The suspects tried to get off the property but didn’t realize they needed a code to get back out the gate.

Nick Campbell snapped photos of the suspects as they jumped the fence.

He ran after one of the men, later caught by authorities and identified as Gabriel Merino.

Merino has been charged with burglary.

The search continues for the other three suspects.

