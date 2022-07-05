FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Florida woman with assault with a deadly weapon after an incident on I-95 in Godwin.

The sheriff’s office said just before 4 p.m. on June 26, Arlene Mary Bonitz, a 57-year-old woman from Palm Harbor, Florida, was driving south on I-95 near the 64-mile marker in Godwin. They said Bonitz was traveling with a man she provides care and support for due to his cognitive delays.

While driving, the sheriff’s office said Bonitz stabbed the man several times with a sharpie marker and then pushed him out of the car. They reported the car was traveling 60 miles per hour at the time.

CCSO said Bonitz kept drove several miles before being involved in a single vehicle crash. No information was provided about what lead to Bonitz crashing. North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the wreck.

The victim and Bonitz were taken to a local medical center for treatment. The victim broke his pelvis and had road rash on his face, hands, and legs.

Special Victim Detectives arrested Bonitz for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill on July 1. She received a $75,000 secured bond. Bonitz’s her first appearance was on Tuesday at the Cumberland County Detention Center.