RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Established by a Cary woman after her own fight with cancer, Caring Community Foundation provides financial assistance to cancer patients to offset the expenses of daily life which can mount while undergoing treatment. More information on the program and is available at CaringCommunityFoundation.org.

