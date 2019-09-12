RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Established by a Cary woman after her own fight with cancer, Caring Community Foundation provides financial assistance to cancer patients to offset the expenses of daily life which can mount while undergoing treatment. More information on the program and is available at CaringCommunityFoundation.org.
- Repeat of Dorian? Tropical system with 80% chance of development could follow similar path
- Study: Wake Forest ranked among safest cities in NC
- Caring Community Foundation provides financial assistance to cancer patients
- City of Oaks Pirate Fest set for this weekend at Dix Park in Raleigh
- Young man caught posing as senior citizen to fly to US
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now