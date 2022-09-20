CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carowinds announced on Monday it’s starting a new chaperone policy following false reports of gunshots at the park and ‘unruly behavior’ by minors this weekend.

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been Carowinds’ top priority. To be clear, unruly behavior and altercations such as those that took place on Saturday, September 17, have no place at our park. We have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior,” Carowinds said in a written statement Monday.

People at the recently opened Scarowinds Saturday night got quite a different scare than what they were expecting after confusion sparked fears of a shooting.

Queen City News Now’s Anchor Jason Harper was able to capture video outside of the park after people started running and screaming saying someone had a gun.

Search helicopter at @Carowinds after people were running and screaming saying someone had a gun. No reports to confirm that. I’m here with 2 of my daughters. Scary at #Scarowinds. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/yLjpL0vdAo — Jason Harper Queen City News (@JasonHarperTV) September 18, 2022

Folks observed a helicopter hovering over the park on Saturday. Officials with Carowinds, which hosts the event each year ahead of Halloween, said the incident started in part because of ‘the unruly behavior’ by several groups of minors, but that there was never any threat to guests.

“Over the years, Carowinds has taken several steps to ensure the safety of our guests and associates. These actions include increasing security, enhancing video surveillance, and providing guests with the ability to report unruly or inappropriate behavior to park security via text,” Carowinds said in a statement.

Carowinds said it’s implementing additional security protocols, including a new chaperone policy that will be introduced on Tuesday, to help ensure that Carowinds remains what the park said has been for nearly 50 years – a place where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun.

Scarowinds, which runs on Fridays and Saturdays, closed early Saturday night following the incident.