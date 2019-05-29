Carrboro police K9s to receive a bullet, stab protective vest thanks to non-profit Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Carrboro Police K9 Turbo [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Carrboro Police K9 Blitz [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Carrboro Police K9 Titus [ + - ]

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - Carrboro Police Department's K9s Titus, Blitz and Turbo will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Titus, Blitz and Turbo's vest will be embroidered with the sentiment "In memory of Officer Jordan Sheldon, Mooresville, NC- EOW 5/4/19".

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity located in East Taunton, Massachusets whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers.

Since its' inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 3,400 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, totaling a value of $5.7 million dollars.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283, includes a five-year warranty, and weighs on average 4-5 lbs.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

