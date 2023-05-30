A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Carrboro woman has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle after police say she failed to yield at an intersection and a motorcyclist was killed.

Carrboro police announced the charge against 21-year-old Carol Maxwell on Tuesday. They stem from the May 24 collision at the intersection of N.C. Route 54 and Abbey Lane.

Police say their investigation determined that Maxwell failed to yield the right of way when turning and struck a motorcycle. Maxwell originally was charged at the scene with failure to yield the right of way.

Police say the motorcyclist, 21-year-old Julius Stuart of Chapel Hill, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Maxwell is due in court June 12 in Hillsborough.