Cary church buys thousands of dollars in groceries for food pantry

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday is the time of the week people typically do two things: go to church and grocery shop.

This Sunday, members of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Cary decided to put the two together and buy groceries for those in need as a part of their worship time for “Feed the Need” Sunday.

The now-annual event brought hundreds of congregation members out of the church and into Publix to buy food that will stock the Dorcas Ministries food pantry shelves.

“This is a wow-moment,” said Rose Cornelious, Development Director for Dorcas Ministries. “During the summer months, food pantries are especially hit hard because a lot of kids are out of school, kids who would normally eat at school.”

Dorcas Ministries is a faith-based social service agency that serves around 25,000 people each year in Cary and Morrisville.

Cornelious said in 2018, the Christ the King congregation donated more than $9,000 worth of groceries. This year, they already surpassed $7,000 after the first of four groups finished shopping.

The Rev. Dr. Wolfgang Herz-Lane, Senior Pastor at Christ the King, explained that the church views the food drive as a chance to take the church into the world.

“We have a short worship service, we have communion, then we go out and buy the food, and then we say the final blessing,” Herz-Lane said. “We want to make sure that people understand that this is really part of our worship. Worship isn’t just sitting there praying and singing a song and receiving communion. That all is done for a purpose and the purpose is to fill us up spiritually so then we can go out and be church in the community.”

Cornelious said while the donations will only last Dorcas Ministries a few weeks, it is a great push to hold them over the summer.

For more information on Dorcas Ministries click here.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now