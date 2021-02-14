First Valentine’s Day during pandemic for Cary florist

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate the loved ones, but for some that’s been difficult while social distancing due to COVID19.

A local flower shop is helping bring families together this holiday, even if they are apart.

“Valentines to me is a florists Christmas,” said Pam Classey of Cary Florist.

Classey wasn’t initially sure how to run her business during the pandemic between supply chain issues and trying to keep staff and customers safe.

“As soon as it was safe for deliveries, we went out like gangbusters. We were there for everybody,” she said.

Classey realized the flower shop was connecting families and loved one’s who were social distancing, quarantining, or couldn’t travel to be together for life’s moment.

“They’re able to send flowers to acknowledge a birthday, an anniversary, really any type of holiday that is going on,” she said. “I don’t think we’ve ever sent so many balloons. We’re trying to help our customers as much as we can.”

Cary Florists pivoted to contactless delivery and implemented extra cleaning in the store.

Classy says they’ll use thousands of flowers for more than 500 deliveries to spread the love this Valentine’s weekend.