RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County and City of Raleigh leaders have agreed on how much money to invest in major community facilities around the county. Among the biggest projects is a PNC arena overhaul, but Cary is getting its own slice of the pie.

With just a few anchoring businesses, the South Hills Mall on Buck Jones Road has seen better days. Moving forward, the Town of Cary has its eyes set on a major overhaul.

“We’ve toured the country and looked at a lot of different facilities and what we found out is that there is not another building like this in the country,” said Doug McRainey, director of community projects for Cary.

The town is in the planning stages for an indoor sports complex and community center. The conceptual design includes a four-story building with more than 100,000 square feet of playable courts, room for conferences and even a multi-use Esport gaming arena.

The complex would sit in a new mixed-use development.

“We’re very excited about that because we don’t want the building to sit as an island by itself and it’ll lend itself to tourism and to people staying in hotels.”

McRainey said the region is lacking in indoor sports venues for tournaments. He anticipates welcoming hundreds every year who will stay in area hotels and eat in local restaurants.

Those visitors can put money back into the hospitality tax fund that helped pay for this building and the PNC arena renovation project.

“It’ll take a few years for all of us to get our projects done, but it’s going to have a huge impact in the next five, six, seven years.”

Officials approved $75 million for the Cary project.

McRainey says people in the town will have to vote on a bond to fund the remainder of the costs.

The sports complex is just one of several big developments coming to town.

“We keep pushing the citizens love it and we want to deliver what they’re asking for,” said McRainey.

There are still several years of design and construction ahead to make this project a reality. The town is aiming for a completion date of mid-2028.