Cary man faces additional child sex crime charges

CARY, NC (WNCN) – A Cary man was arrested on Thursday on a new set of sexual exploitation of a minor charges, warrants show.

Joshua Worrell, 46, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a girl 12 years old or younger.

According to court documents, Worrell had a video of the girl showing her genitals. He was also seen in the video.

On July 18, Worrell was arrested on similar charges and bonded out.

On Friday, he bonded out again.

“To make bail normally what you would do, you would contact a bail bonding company,” said bail bondsman, Huleo Evans. “You could ask them about the magistrate set bail and go over the charges with the individual and it’s a form of pretrial release and they’ll pay up to 15 percent minus collateral. So it’s a bond in agreement to make sure that they show up for court. Just accountability and more responsibility.”

Evans has been a bail bondsman for the past 20 years. He says most people cannot afford to pay their bond outright.

That’s where he comes in.

“It gives people an alternative to come up with a small amount of money to ensure that they’re gonna come to court versus staying in jail and having an overpopulated detention center and not having that opportunity to get out,” Evans said.

CBS 17 has learned that for the first set of charges Worrell’s bond was set at $500,000. On Friday his bond was set at $150,000.

“I think it’s based on a person’s criminal record, history, the type of charge that it is and a person’s past history as far as appearing in court when they’re supposed to and not having failures to appear and making sure they come to court until the case is resolved,” Evans said.

Worrell is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon on the new charges.

