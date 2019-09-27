Cary man dies after contracting infection linked to undercooked shellfish

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed a man from Cary died from Vibrio vulnificus, an infection typically caused by eating undercooked seafood such as oysters, clams, shrimp and scallops.

Health officials have not confirmed where or when the man had eaten the oysters.

According to the NCDHHS, there are more than 200 species of Vibirio bacteria but only a few cause significant health problems.

Symptoms of the illness mirror those of other normal foodborne illnesses, but may also include fever, blood infections, severe skin blistering, and other severe or life-threatening conditions like shock.

Anyone who has eaten seafood or been exposed to seawater or brackish water experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

The Center for Disease Control says it is impossible to tell that an oyster is bad by looking at it.

“An oyster that contains harmful bacteria doesn’t look, smell, or even taste different from any other oyster,” the CDC’s website says.

