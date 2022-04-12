MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Morrisville police officer was injured when he was dragged for a quarter-mile from a traffic stop on Monday, officials said.

Morrisville officials said K-9 Officer C. Rodrigues was on Morrisville Carpenter Road around 3:45 p.m. monitoring traffic for speeders.

Rodrigues witnessed a vehicle traveling toward him at a high rate of speed just minutes after a resident complained of a vehicle speeding.

The officer flagged down the vehicle and was able to get the license from the driver, identified as Waylon Deshawn McIver, 24, of Cary, officials said.

Rodrigues was speaking with McIver about the traffic stop when the driver put the car in drive, officials said.

Morrisville officials said Rodrigues positioned himself to stop McIver from driving off but the 24-year-old sped off.

The officer was dragged for a quarter-mile on Orianna Drive and then onto Morrisville Carpenter Road.

McIver was arrested by another Morrisville police officer and charged with:

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury on a law enforcement officer

Resist, delay, and obstruct

Simple possession of marijuana

Rodrigues was treated and released from the hospital on Monday after suffering what town officials said were non-life-threatening injuries.

McIver is being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.