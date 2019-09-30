Cary neighborhood pleads for change after fatal pedestrian-involved crash

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police say a 16-year-old boy was driving down Castalia Drive when he struck 52-year-old Sandra Verastegui, killing her.

“A young man I stopped and asked him if he knew anything and he told us he said it was his mother in law,” said neighbor, Pam Stelmack. “What do you say to people? It just breaks your heart.”

Police say Verastegui was standing in front of her house near the curb when she was hit. Neighbors say she was taking her trash out.

RELATED: Woman hit, killed by car in Cary neighborhood, police say



“Anytime somebody loses their life it’s a terrible tragedy but when people lose it under circumstances where maybe they don’t have to be at risk by putting out your garbage Monday morning,” explained Stelmack. “We all share a responsibility in looking at that and what can be done.”

The speed limit is 25, but Stelmack says people drive well over that.

“People will speed up and down this street with no regard for the fact that this is a family neighborhood, lots of young children, children riding their bikes, people walking dogs,” Stelmack said.

“I bike a lot around these neighborhoods and it’s an issue where people are driving too fast and it concerns me especially with these tight streets,” said neighbor, Hunter Wigginton.

George Hesse says he stopped riding his bike.

“My wife and I actually got rid of our bicycles because you can’t even ride in the street over here. Cars going way too fast down this block trying to cut through between Maynard and high house and with the curbs and double parking on both sides.”

Neighbors are calling on law enforcement and the town to take action.

“They need to meet with people and they need to take some steps to prevent it. Speed bumps may help may not help, but something needs to be done. I just think it’s awful that somebody has paid with their life.”

No word yet on if charges will be filed against the driver. Cary police say they are still investigating.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now