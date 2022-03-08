CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — President Joe Biden is banning Russian oil imports into the United States. What impact will that have on drivers?

Craig Stephenson is the President of Cary Oil, a wholesaler that supplies gas to about 300 stations across North Carolina.

He said the ban on Russian Oil is expected to drive gas prices higher.

“We can’t identify exactly, for our stations and for our customers, exactly where that product comes from, but certainly it impacts the price because it’s a world price it’s set at a global market,” Stephenson said.

Stephenson said the wholesale price of gas was roughly $3.70 on Tuesday, up about 50 cents from what Cary Oil paid a week ago. He said typically the price changes 8 to 10 cents from weekly.

The gas you’re buying has likely been in the pump for a few days, and had to come from a refinery before that. In Cary Oil’s case, it takes roughly two weeks to go from the refineries they buy from to their distribution center.

So why do gas stations raise prices along with crude oil that won’t hit your car for weeks?

“The challenge is while yes in a rising price environment their inventory cost is less than the replacement cost, but they’ve got to buy the replacement cost at the then-current value,” Stephenson said. “So, you, know, they have to prepare for that, for the next delivery that they get, so that’s why they have to move up whenever the wholesale prices move up.”

The average price of gas in the U.S. hit an all-time high, according to AAA.

CBS 17 asked drivers how much more of a price increase they could take.

“It looks like it’s getting there right now, probably like what we’re looking at right now,” said driver Connie Jones. “It’s $4.64, $5 is a lot, yeah, that’ll probably keep me at home for a little bit.”

As for how much higher prices could go, Stephenson said one contributing factor is if more countries follow the U.S. and United Kingdom’s lead in banning Russian oil.