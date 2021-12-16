Cary Police Department adds two new Tesla Model Y cruisers to fleet

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Two new Tesla Model Y cruisers are joining the Cary Police Departments’ fleet of vehicles.

They’re equipped with sirens, lights and other needed equipment.

Cary’s Interim Police Chief Terry Sult says the electric vehicles will help keep the community better protected.

“Say we catch a speeder, with these cars they accelerate so fast that you don’t have to hit those higher speeds. We anticipate that over-taking a vehicle will be much quicker,” said Terry Sult, Cary Police Department Interim Police Chief.

Each tesla costs about 10 thousand dollars more than the police department’s normal vehicles.

Initial costs plus customization for both total out to around 150 thousand dollars. However, Cary PD says the new vehicles will save them 4 to 8 thousand dollars each on maintenance, fuel, and other costs over the next 4 years.

The Tesla’s will be used for traffic enforcement. However, there are still some things to consider.

“Where are we going to charge them, do we have the infrastructure for that, what happens if we have a major issue and we lose our power infrastructure how do we charge them and keep them up. So we’re working through those issues but the exciting part is the savings and they outperform the best police cars that I’ve driven in five decades,” said Terry Sult, Cary Police Department Interim Police Chief.

Chief Sult says the department plans to add even more Tesla’s to their fleet in the near future.