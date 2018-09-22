Cary rescue crews save 12 people during Hurricane Florence deployment Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from Cary Fire Department’s Rescue 2 unit. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from Cary Fire Department’s Rescue 2 unit. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from Cary Fire Department’s Rescue 2 unit. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from Cary Fire Department’s Rescue 2 unit. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from Cary Fire Department’s Rescue 2 unit. [ + - ] Video

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) - During Hurricane Florence, specially trained teams from across the country and central North Carolina sent crews to the most affected areas to help out.

One of those swift water rescue teams was from Cary.

They returned Wednesday, but their first day back at work was Friday.

"Areas that I would have never even realized a river was near were underwater,” said Capt. Chad Thomason with Cary Fire Department’s Rescue 2.

Thomason and his crew spent six days away from home helping with rescues from Hurricane Florence. He led a team of 11.

"People who were trapped in their houses, trapped in cars, washed off the roads,” Thomason said.

In all, Thomason said they helped 11 adults, a child and nine pets.

Mary Browning was one of the 12 people rescued by Cary fire crews.

"There's been like three generations raised in this house. You see we're trying to salvage what we can but it was up to here. When you walk in, you're going to be like wow. It’s overwhelming me,” said Browning of Spring Lake.

CBS 17 first interviewed Browning Thursday. She’s lived on Brinkley Drive in Spring Lake her whole life.

Her home didn’t flood during Hurricane Matthew, so she thought she could ride out Florence there, too. She was wrong.

"They did come and get me and my dogs, yes ma'am they did,” Browning said.

Thomason said most people go with rescuers when they show up at a flooded home.

"We tell them what we know. We tell them what we've seen and a lot of times once they get that realization that we're there to help them, that we wouldn't be there if things were going to be OK, they typically decide it's the best thing for them to go with us,” Thomason said.

Thomason said while they wait for people to pack up, they try to get valuable items, like photos to a safer, higher place. That’s what they did for Browning.

"We can't do anything about the water, but we try to do our best to do what we can for the contents inside the house that will mean something to that person,” Thomason said.