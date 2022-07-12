CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Cary welcomed its new chief of police on Tuesday.

Dozens of officers crowded the town hall chambers in Cary to participate in the Oath of Office ceremony for Terry Sult.

Sult, who has more than 40 years of law enforcement experience, and served as interim chief of police since October.

Friends and family were on hand to see Sult sworn in by Secretary of State Elaine Marshall.

Sult said he is overwhelmed with joy to fill the position and looks forward to the challenges ahead.

“Leadership development, and making sure we’re prepared for the turnovers the comes with policing and also preparedness. Those are the two main priorities right now,” he said.

Sult said he is also working on a plan with city leaders to focus on the needs and priorities of the citizens.

Sult retired from the Hampton Police Department in Virginia in April 2021 where he served as chief since 2013.