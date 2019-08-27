Case of potentially fatal feline disease halts intake of cats at Lee County Animal Shelter

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A confirmed case of a potentially fatal feline disease has forced the Lee County Animal Shelter to stop the intake of cats and kittens.

The Lee County Health Department reported a case of feline panleukopenia at the county’s animal shelter.

Feline panleukopenia, a highly contagious gastrointestinal disease, is fatal in most cases, Lee County said.

Animal Services is suspending intake of any new cats and kittens at the shelter until Sept. 6.

Dogs will still be accepted as this disease does not affect them.

Lee County is implementing protocols to combat the disease after working with the county’s veterinarian.

Those who have adopted cats from the shelter in the last 14 days have been notified.

There is no risk to humans from the disease.

