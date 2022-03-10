RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County District Attorney’s Office has dismissed cases involving a Raleigh police officer who was recently arrested on federal drug charges.

District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said her office has been reviewing cases where Officer Kevin Rodriguez was the charging officer and/or played a critical role.

“This is standard procedure when a law enforcement officer is no longer able to be called to testify due to malfeasance,” Freeman told CBS 17.

The review involving Rodriguez’s cases is ongoing.

Rodriguez was taken into custody by DEA agents Feb. 23 after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said.

Rodriguez’s arrest came after Raleigh police received info from confidential sources in late 2021 that Rodriguez was distributing drugs in Raleigh, Easley said referencing a criminal complaint.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said RPD contacted federal investigators “swiftly” after receiving information pertaining to Rodriguez.

On Jan. 24, Rodriguez was on duty when he drove to meet who he thought was someone wanting to buy drugs.

Easley said Rodriguez was in his uniform with his department-issued firearm and in his patrol vehicle when he arrived at the meeting, federal officials said.

At the meeting, an informant gave Rodriguez $2,600 for a substance that was later confirmed to be cocaine, Easley said.

He was charged with distribution of cocaine and possession of a firearm in relation to the cocaine charge, Easley said.

Rodriguez is a field operations division officer with Raleigh police. Chief Estella Patterson said he is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation and the federal investigation.