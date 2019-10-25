Cash-only parking fee for annual Fayetteville event has some upset, others unbothered

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are expected to visit downtown Fayetteville tonight for the 10th annual Zombie Walk.

“We’re encouraged tonight that we have great weather and hope everyone comes out and has a great time,” Fayetteville Traffic Engineer Lee Jarnigan said.

This is the second year the city is charging for parking at this event, and they’re only accepting cash.

Jarnigan says this is to save money on processing fees.

“It’s about $3,000 per month to retain that equipment software,” Jarnigan said. “During baseball season there was enough events to justify that additional cost.”

Some people are fine with this.

“It wouldn’t impact me at all, I always carry cash,” Steffaney Huck said.

Others have been complaining about the fee on Facebook, upset that event organizers aren’t making money but the city is.

Biance Shoneman is the President of Cool Spring Downtown District.

She works with downtown businesses and the city to help coordinate events.

“We don’t want it to inconvenience anybody, and that’s why we are trying to get the news out as in-depth as possible that it is going to cost $5 in cash to utilize city lots,” Shoneman said.



The city says a new parking management company is coming soon, once that happens they’ll have online and app capabilities to process payments.

“It’s going to be an improvement from where we were, so inconveniences like not being able to program kiosks for event day parking will be alleviated I hope with the new parking management program that should be unveiled in the new year,” Shoneman said.

Construction on the new parking garage next to Segra Stadium is moving along.

The city is banking on baseball games and events like tonight to bring in more money.

“This is a great economic development tool for the city,” Jarnigan said.

Credit and debit cards are accepted for parking during normal business hours in the 11 city-owned lots.

