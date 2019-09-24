Cash reward offered in January murder of Franklinton man

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s been nine months since Clarence Person Jr. was murdered in Franklinton.

The SBI, along with Franklinton police, are asking for the public’s help with bringing Person’s killer to justice.

Person, also known as “Droopy,” was found shot to death Jan. 18 in his home on Fairlane Avenue in Franklinton, officials said.

In late August, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state would be offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Person’s killer.

On Monday, investigators released photos of two persons of interest and a suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Franklinton Police Department at (919) 494-2888 ext. 107 or ext. 105. After 5:00 pm, please call the SBI at 1-800-334-3000.

