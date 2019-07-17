Cat with firecrackers strapped to paw has leg amputated

PITTSBURGH (AP) — An animal rescue group in Pittsburgh says someone strapped firecrackers to a cat’s front left paw with rubber bands and set them off, causing such severe injuries the animal’s leg had to be amputated.
Humane Animal Rescue says on its Facebook page that two good Samaritans brought the cat in over the weekend after finding it limping around on the mangled and bloody leg.
Based on how the wound had begun healing, officials at the rescue say the injury likely happened on the Fourth of July.
Jamie Wilson, a director at the rescue, says there was barely any paw left and veterinarians determined the best course of action would be to remove the damaged leg.
The cat, who staffers have named Pickles, is on the mend and will be up for adoption soon.
