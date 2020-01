RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) -- Since 1988, among the first tenants of a Cary industrial park, in a nondescript building, is one of American Airlines' most important facilities.

"You know we have a pretty big presence out at the airport so I think most people would think you know we have 45 flights a day, we go to 12 different destinations at the airport but, sitting here nestled in the woods in Cary is really a wonderful place to be," said managing director Kip Hamilton.