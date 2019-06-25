Caught on camera: Mama bear and cubs outside Asheville’s Grove Park Inn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man got a big surprise Tuesday morning when he left his hotel.

Hayes Twisdale walked out of the front entrance of The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville to this view:



Courtesy: Hayes Twisdale

A mama bear and her two young cubs! The cubs were playing in a tree, but the mama bear was about 15 feet away from Twisdale, and the entrance of the inn.

Twisdale described the surprise on Facebook:

“I was walking and texting (y’all know bad things happen when I try to do 2 things at once) and looked up and momma bear was 15’ in front of me in the middle of the road 😳. Think my heart stopped. Slowly started walking backwards till she turned away and walked off the road and parked herself under the tree her cubs were playing in.”

