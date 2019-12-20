CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman robbed, dragged by car

(CNN Newsource) – Saint Paul, Minnesota police released video of a woman getting violently purse-snatched and then dragged by the suspect’s car.

Police say the woman had just finished shopping and was putting things in her trunk when the thief jumped out of a stolen car, grabbed her purse and took off.

But the woman’s arm was caught in her purse strap and she was dragged about 75 yards.

For perspective, that’s about three quarters of a football field.

Somehow, she was not seriously hurt, suffering only bumps and bruises.

In the last month, police report more than 20 purse or bag-snatchings have targed women in a similar way.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects in the crimes.

