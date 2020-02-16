Cause of fire at Durham auto repair shop under investigation

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened at an auto repair shop Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to location in the 1200 block of East Main Street around 8:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters noticed heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of the repair shop.

Authorities say 41 firefighters responded to the scene and the fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation.