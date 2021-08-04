Cause of Raleigh house fire remains under investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway into the cause of a house fire that happened in the 5300 block of Barclay Drive in Raleigh early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home around 2:30 a.m. and found smoke and flames visible.

The woman who lived in the home was able to self-evacuate prior to emergency crews arriving.

The fire was under control after approximately 30 minutes.

No one was injured but the woman was transported to the hospital as a precaution due to emotional distress.

The woman will be displaced.

