RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are working to learn the cause of a house fire that happened early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 5700 block of Bashford Crest Lane shortly before 7 a.m.

Units arrived to find the house fully involved with fire.

Authorities say no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The family is displaced due to the damage sustained in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.