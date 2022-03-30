RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Orgies and cocaine.

Those claims are drawing disbelief after a North Carolina congressman made them.

“To implicate your colleagues in orgies and not just cocaine but key bumps of cocaine, a phrase that frankly I had to Google before I knew what it meant. So this was a new one even for Madison Cawthorn” said Western Carolina University Political Science Professor Chris Cooper.

Cooper lives in Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s congressional district.

Cawthorn recently appeared on a “Warrior Poet Society” podcast and YouTube video.

He was asked whether the Netflix show “House of Cards” is closer to a documentary.

Cawthorn answered “I look at all these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life, I’ve always paid attention to politics. Then all of the sudden you get invited to, ‘Well hey, we’re going to have kind of a sexual get together at one of our homes, you should come.'”

Cawthorn also claimed he had seen some who advocate the fight against addiction use cocaine in front of him.

Both North Carolina Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr have criticized Cawthorn on CNN.

According to witness accounts, Arkansas congressman Steve Womack stood up in a meeting with his colleagues and said he was getting questions from his constituents about cocaine and orgies.

Womack remarked that many lawmakers go to bed at 9 p.m. and still use fax machines and flip phones and that it’s inappropriate for Cawthorn to paint them with a broad brush.

“I think it goes without saying that no one thinks that this was a good thing to say. Today I can’t even believe that Madison Cawthorn would think this is a good thing to say. It sounds like he got dressed down by McCarthy and you know I rarely say this but in this case I think it was well deserved,” Cooper said.

That dress-down comes less than a week after Minority leader Kevin McCarthy responded to Cawthorn calling Ukranian President Zelinsky a thug.

“Madison is wrong, if there’s any thug in this world it’s Putin. You just watched Putin with Russia directing Russia bomb a maternity ward. We watched yesterday in a theater that’s identified in the front in the back from the air that you’re housing children. Bomb. This is atrocious, this is wrong, this is the aggressor, this is the one that needs to end this war. This is the one that everybody should unite against,” McCarthy said in a news conference.

The recent comments also come as new video has been released by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol of Cawthorn being pulled over for speeding and cited for driving while his license was revoked.

Cawthorn has been cited multiple times on different occasions for the same thing.

Cooper said that the litany of issues is prime subject matter for the candidates running against Cawthorn in the primary.

“There’s a 19.2-mile greenway, Rails to Trails, and Madison Cawthorn called that super communist. There were some massive floods Cruso and there was a lot of criticism of Cawthorn’s response or lack thereof. And then just last week he showed up to tiny Sylva, North Carolina, population 2,200, to deliver one of those big oversized checks for $200,000. It was revealed when he tried to bring out the check that he had actually voted against the legislation that got the town that money. There are seven people that are running against Madison Cawthorn so eight total in the primary and all seven are trying to portray themselves as more mature, more grown-up and better decision-makers than Madison Cawthorn. Clearly, that is going to make this an easier proposition,” said Cooper.

Cawthorn has not yet responded to the latest developments.