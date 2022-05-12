CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A mattress left on the side of a road for weeks in Wake County was driving a woman crazy until CBS 17 stepped in to help get something done.

Tracy Stivers reached out to traffic anchor Laura Smith after having no luck getting someone to pick up the mattress off Cary Towne Boulevard near the new Fenton Place.

In an email, Stivers said “I’ve called the Town of Cary who then reported it to the state to come & pick it up. That was 4 weeks ago. Help! It’s driving me crazy!”

She was sick of looking at the mattress because she said it makes her town look bad.

“We are such a trashy, shameful city. Two months now, no one will take care of this,” said the Cary driver.

Shortly after CBS 17 reached out to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, crews picked up the mattress off Cary Town Boulevard.

“It was gone the day after you emailed me after your vacation. Thank you so much for your help!” said Tracy Stivers.

