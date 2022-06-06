PIKESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Some people in a fairly new Wayne County subdivision say they’re dealing with flooding problems and claim they’ve been unable to get the situation resolved.

They reached out to CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia for help, and he went out to the neighborhood to see what was happening.

When there’s heavy rain, portions of the neighborhood along the 760 block of Bartlett Road in Pikeville turn into a lake.

Residents there blame drainage ditches owned by the state Department of Transportation.

“The water is not flowing,” said frustrated homeowner Michael Vann “The ditches are not doing what they are designed to do.”

The problem along Bartlett Road has been ongoing for about a year and Vann and his neighbors worry if we get a tropical system, the flooding may heavily damage their homes if the drainage ditches don’t work properly.

“They (NCDOT) need to find out what’s going on here, because there’s going to be severe flooding and it’ll be an issue for us,” said Vann.

When six houses were built along that stretch of state-owned road in Wayne County, the developer had to obtain permits from NCDOT to directly access the state road with driveways for the dwellings.

The permits required the developer to put in drainpipes known as “tiles” under the driveways to allow water to flow from one drainage ditch to another.

“The ditch is not at a slope, so the water can’t run,” said Vann. “It hits a low spot and just sits there.”

Some of the drainage ditches were filled with sediment and after Sbraccia contacted NCDOT about the issue, it sent a crew out to clean out the ditches and any drain tiles that may be stopped up.

“They did a little cleaning – about a 4-foot section,” said Vann. “That’s not much at all.”

In a lengthy and detailed email response, NCDOT spokesman Andrew Barksdale said in part, “the drainage ditch along Bartlett Road has filled in with silt and sediment, likely because of recent heavy rains.”

He also said, “These are fairly new homes and yards, and some had straw on their yards to grow new grass, and others had mulch from their new landscape get washed near the road, into our ditch, clogging it up.”

Barksdale said, adding to the drainage problem are landscaping issues where some yards slope slightly downward from the road allowing water to collect in those areas.

Because Vann is so worried about flooding issues, he and several neighbors decided to protect themselves.

“We took it on our own hands to purchase flood insurance,” said Vann.

NCDOT’s Barksdale told Sbraccia the agency “has installed survey stations along that stretch of road to determine if the drain tiles are at the correct pitch and proper grade.”

He said, “if the tests come back that the drain tiles aren’t at the right grade, it will be the responsibility of the developer/builder to go out and fix the drain tiles.”

Barksdale said NCDOT should have results from its survey devices on those drainpipes very soon to see whether they were installed properly or not.

We will continue to follow this story.