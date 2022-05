RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The newly drawn 1st Congressional District includes most of northeastern North Carolina.

It’s also a district where the incumbent is retiring.

Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D) has endorsed Don Davis to fill the seat.

Davis is a state senator who is running in the Democratic primary.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen spoke to him about the challenges rural North Carolinians are facing, education, the situation in Ukraine and abortion.