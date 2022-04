RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Rep. Ted Budd (NC-13) has led the polls by double digits in his race for U.S. Senate in North Carolina.

But, Budd first has to win the Republican primary.

The seat is open because current Sen. Richard Burr has chosen to not run again.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sits down with Budd to talk about everything from the millions of outside dollars being used to help him win, to his controversial comments of Vladimir Putin, abortion and the economy.