RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former state Sen. Sam Searcy is currently running for Congress.

Searcy is on the ballot in the Democratic primary for District 13- which includes Johnston County and parts of Wake, Harnett, and Wayne counties.

It is considered the most competitive toss-up district in the state.

Searcy sat down with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen to talk about the economy, Ukraine and abortion rights.