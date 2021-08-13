CDC panel says yes to third dose of COVID-19 shots for immunocompromised

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- In a unanimous decision, a CDC advisory panel voted in favor of recommending the a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer for immunocompromised populations.

The recommendation does not include people who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky must now give final approval.

Additional doses would be reserved for certain immunocompromised people like transplant recipients. The third dose would be considered part of their primary series and not a booster.

At this point, there is no recommendation for the general public.

The Associates Press reported 1.1 million people have already gone out to get an additional dose on their own. The CDC also reported another 90,000 people who got Johnson & Johnson vaccine went out to get a second dose on their own. Its unknown how many of them were immunocompromised.

Thursday evening, the FDA approved an Emergency Use Authorization for an extra dose for people with compromised immune sytems.

See the data presented to the CDC below: