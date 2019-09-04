Central NC animal-rescue groups strive to protect pets during Dorian evacuations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Animal-rescue groups are making sure pets are protected if the storm brings dangerous weather to North Carolina’s coast.
“When Floyd came through, it was devastating,” said Tasha Aldridge.
Aldridge is no stranger to storms, but when she sees images of animals abandoned in floodwaters, she still gets emotional.
“It’s tough,” said Aldridge. “I can see my own dog, and I couldn’t do it.”
She understands that in a life or deaths situation, it can be a tough decision.
“Many leave their dogs behind because they feel like they have no other choice,” said Aldridge.
While there are shelters for humans, she said they aren’t always pet friendly.
“Only FEMA shelters have to allow pets,” said Aldridge.
That’s why, as more storms come ashore in the Carolinas, she’s working to find homes for people’s four-legged friends.
“I couldn’t imagine leaving my animals,” said Aldridge. “If they can’t go, I’m not going, and many other pet owners are going to be the same way.”
Aldridge said people going to a shelter should collar pets, keep a picture of them, and provide vaccination records if possible.
North Carolina has no laws requiring pet owners to take their pets with them in the event of an evacuation, which can lead some people to take the last resort.
“If you have no other alternative to leave your pet behind, let it go,” said Aldridge. “Don’t chain it. Don’t leave it in pen. Put a tag on it, and put your contact information. Do something to help reconnect you with your dog.”
The following hotels along the evacuation route are pet-friendly:
- Country Club Bed & Breakfast- 252-231-3522(Rocky Mount)
- Resisdence Inn- 252-451-5600 (Rocky Mount)
- Country Inn & Suites- 252-442-0500 (Rocky Mount)
- Candlewood Suites- 252-467-2550 (Rocky Mount)
- Comfort Inn- 252-937-7765 (Rocky Mount)
- Days Inn- 252-366-4882 (Rocky Mount)
- Days Inn- 252-977-7766 (Rocky Mount)
- America’s Express- 252-977-2858 (Rocky Mount)
- Days Inn- 919-727-8033 (Louisburg)
- Quality Inn- 252-537-9927 (Roanoke Rapids)
- Fairfax- 252-537-3567 (Roanoke Rapids)
- Rodeway Inn- 252-977-9595 (Battleboro)
- Red Carpet Inn- 252-446-0771 (Battleboro)
- Econo Lodge- 252-972-9426 (Battleboro)
- Motel 6- 252-984-0907 (Rocky Mount)
- Baymont- 252- 985-1450 (Battleboro)
- Delux Inn- 252-446-2411 (Battleboro)
- Sure Stay- 252-824-0700 (Tarboro)
- Candlewood- 252-291-9494 (Wilson)
- Holiday Inn- 252-234-7900 (Wilson)
- Country Inn & Suites- 252-281-5501 (Wilson)
- Days Inn- 252-294-2559 (Wilson)
- Quality Inn- 252-291-6400 (Wilson)
- Microtel Inn- 252234-0444 (Wilson)- has restrictions on breeds
- Sleep Inn- 252-234-2900 (Wilson)
- Red Roof Inn- 252-234-7172 (Wilson)
- Red Roof Inn- 919-284-1050 (Kenly)
- Motel 6- 919-284-3800 (Kenly)
- Super 8- 919-947-1959 (Goldsboro)
- Home2Suites- 919-947-1622 (Goldsboro)
- Towneplace Suites- 919-429-4530 (Goldsboro)
- Best Western- 919-751-1999 (Goldsboro)
- Hampton Inn- 919-778-1800 (Goldsboro)
- Days Inn- 919-396-5493 (Goldsboro)
- Sleep Inn- 919-658-1002 (Goldsboro)- up to 25lbs
- Holiday Inn Express – 155 Partner Circle, Southern Pines, NC (910) 693-2280
- Spring Hill Suites by Marriott – 10024 U.S. 15-501 Highway, Pinehurst, NC (910) 695-0234
- Best Western – 1675 U.S. 1 Highway South, Southern Pines, NC (910) 692-0640
- Residence Inn by Marriott – 105 Brucewood Road, Southern Pines, NC (910) 693-3400
- Days Inn – 805 South West Service Road, Southern Pines, NC (910) 585-6497
- Microtel Inn – 205 Windstar Place, Southern Pines, NC (910) 684-4207
- Econo Lodge – 408 West Morganton Road, Southern Pines, NC (910) 692-2063