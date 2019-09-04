Central NC animal-rescue groups strive to protect pets during Dorian evacuations

Susan Hedgepeth is assisted along with her dog Cooper by members of the U.S. Coast Guard in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, following flooding from Hurricane Florence. Hedgepeth was moved to higher ground. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Animal-rescue groups are making sure pets are protected if the storm brings dangerous weather to North Carolina’s coast.

“When Floyd came through, it was devastating,” said Tasha Aldridge.

Aldridge is no stranger to storms, but when she sees images of animals abandoned in floodwaters, she still gets emotional.

“It’s tough,” said Aldridge. “I can see my own dog, and I couldn’t do it.”

She understands that in a life or deaths situation, it can be a tough decision.

“Many leave their dogs behind because they feel like they have no other choice,” said Aldridge.

While there are shelters for humans, she said they aren’t always pet friendly.

“Only FEMA shelters have to allow pets,” said Aldridge.

That’s why, as more storms come ashore in the Carolinas, she’s working to find homes for people’s four-legged friends.

“I couldn’t imagine leaving my animals,” said Aldridge. “If they can’t go, I’m not going, and many other pet owners are going to be the same way.”

Aldridge said people going to a shelter should collar pets, keep a picture of them, and provide vaccination records if possible.

North Carolina has no laws requiring pet owners to take their pets with them in the event of an evacuation, which can lead some people to take the last resort.

“If you have no other alternative to leave your pet behind, let it go,” said Aldridge. “Don’t chain it. Don’t leave it in pen. Put a tag on it, and put your contact information. Do something to help reconnect you with your dog.”

The following hotels along the evacuation route are pet-friendly: