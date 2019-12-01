Central NC authorities searcing for federal prison escapee

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in North Carolina are looking for an escaped federal prisoner, police say.

Andre Anthony Waterman, 37, was on a bus from a federal prison in California when he did not report to a facility in the central North Carolina region, Raleigh police said.

Waterman is listed on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website as having escaped Tuesday.

Local authorities did not have a photo of Waterman to release to news outlets.

Waterman was being held at United States Penitentiary, Atwater in Merced County, California. The prison is a high-security U.S. penitentiary with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.

