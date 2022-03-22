RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Habitat for Humanity affiliates in central North Carolina received a gift of more than $14 million.

The amount was part of a $436 million unrestricted gift from MacKenzie Scott, officials stated in a release.

The Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity received $5 million, Durham Habitat received 4.5 million, and Orange Habitat receive $5 million.

“This $5 million gift makes it possible for us to expand our operational and outreach capabilities and turn that vision into a reality for many more families. This generous donation will allow us to enhance our financial security and provide long-term financial sustainability for the further development of affordable housingm” said Ron Gunter with the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity.

Gunter said the money will help allow expansion into Robeson County.

For Durham Habitat, the gift comes during a building project in East Durham, which is a partnership with the City of Durham and the Durham Housing Authority, according to a release.

“This gift is a huge vote of confidence in Durham’s mission from a remarkable philanthropist,” said Durham Habitat’s Interim CEO Jim Belanger. “We will work to honor the confidence that she has pledged in us on behalf of future generations of Durham Habitat homeowners and their families.”

Orange Habitat said it is “increasing new home production from 12 to 20 homes per year over the next two years.”

“The pandemic has exacerbated the housing crisis in Orange County. This incredible donation will allow Orange Habitat to sustainably scale our impact and look ahead to future building opportunities. It is my hope that this gift will be a major accelerator, allowing us to serve even more families and ensure our organization’s future for years to come with more innovative communities like Crescent Magnolia and Weavers Grove,” said Jennifer Player, Orange Habitat president and CEO.

Habitat International said it will use $25 million of the gift to “prioritize advocacy and programmatic efforts designed to dismantle systemic racism in housing.”

“Habitat works to break down barriers and bring people together — to tear down obstacles and build a world where everyone, no matter who we are or where we come from, has a decent place to live,” said Habitat for Humanity International CEO Jonathan Reckford. “This incredible gift helps make that work possible.”