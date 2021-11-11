Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Milley to speak at Duke Friday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley is set to speak at Duke University on Friday.

General Milley is the nation’s highest-ranking military officer and the principal military adviser to the president, secretary of defense and National Security Council.

General Milley will participate in a panel discussion focusing on the challenges and opportunities he sees confronting the United States and will be interviewed by Peter Feaver, director of the Duke Program in American Grand Strategy and professor of political science and public policy. Questions from the audience will be taken at the end.

“As the top general in the United States, Gen. Milley is at the forefront of addressing today’s most pressing national security challenges,” Feaver said. “His service for the past 40 years and his current assignment has made him one of the most influential voices in protecting American interests abroad and preparing the U.S. military to meet current and future threats. We are very fortunate he is coming in person to talk with us.”

The event starts at noon at Page Auditorium. Tickets are required and are available here.

Anyone attending must wear a mask and are strongly encouraged to be fully vaccinated. Duke will adhere to all university, local and state regulations, which are subject to change on short notice depending on public health conditions.

Parking will be available in the Bryan Center Parking Deck for an hourly rate.