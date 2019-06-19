RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Changes are coming to a dangerous intersection in Raleigh nearly a year after a man and young child died in a crash there.

“Every time I hear someone slam on their brakes, I’m like, ‘Oh God here it goes, another wreck,'” said neighbor Latria Graffam.

In her year-plus of living on the corner of Louisburg and Fox Roads, Graffam has seen her fair share of crashes and close calls.

“This intersection is very dangerous.”

She’ll never forget one last August, where Francisco Jaquez and his girlfriend’s 9-year-old son, Alfred Rodriguez Inoa, were both killed.

“I didn’t really hear anything. I felt it. I guess the collision was so bad it made my house shake.”

Police said Jaquez was trying to cross Louisburg Road when their vehicle was t-boned by another car and caught fire.

We spoke with their loved ones soon after as they demanded change.

“He was just a nurturing caring person,” said Francisco Jaquez, Jr. in a 2018 interview. “How many people have to pass or get in accidents for them to fix the actual intersection? It makes no sense to me.”

Now, lights and crosswalks are being added.

“I’m ready to see them actually come on,” said Graffam.

The state says they expect them to be operational by Monday, making neighbors hopeful they’ll never see a tragedy there again.

“That was just, I’ve never seen anything like that before in my life,” said Graffam.

To speed up the process, the lights are on wood poles that will later be swapped out with permanent poles.

After this project is finished, lights will be added to another problem intersection, Litchford and Hunting Ridge.

