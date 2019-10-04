Chapel Hill city council bans ‘right on red’ at 16 intersections

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Turning “right on red” is a thing of the past for more than a dozen intersections in Chapel Hill after a city council vote on Wednesday.

Beginning Oct. 31, turning right on red is prohibited at the following Chapel Hill intersections:

From Caswell Road (both approaches) to Estes Drive

Franklin Street and Eastgate Shopping Center Entrance

Franklin Street and Hillsborough Street

Franklin Street and Henderson Street

Raleigh Street and Cameron Avenue/Country Club Road

South Road and Country Club Road

From South Road (westbound approach only) to Columbia Street

Columbia Street and Rosemary Street

Columbia Street and Franklin Street

Columbia Street and Cameron Avenue

Rosemary Street and Hillsborough Street

Rosemary Street and Henderson Street

Rosemary Street and Church Street

Manning Drive and Ridge Road

Manning Drive and Paul Hardin Drive

Raleigh Road (NC 54) and Hamilton Road

“This measure is part of the Town’s ongoing efforts to increase safety for people using the crosswalks and decrease crashes at intersections,” the town said in a news release.

The intersections are largely in areas with heavy pedestrian traffic like near UNC-Chapel Hill and in the town’s central business district.

The intersection of Cameron Avenue and Pittsboro Street was recommended for review during the council meeting. Staff will review that intersection and seek approval from the North Carolina Department of Transportation if it needs to be added to the list.

