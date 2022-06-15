CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police now have a new tool they hope will assist in fighting crime.

The online based system will allow residents to file non-emergency police reports through an online reporting system. The town said the portal begins to meet a recommendation from their Reimagining Community Safety Task Force.

The task force recommended using police officers to respond to emergencies where officers are the most appropriate responder or where they are the quickest responder. The task force recommended leaving non-emergency matters to unarmed responders.

Non-emergency situations would include:

Harassment

Identity theft

Credit card theft

Lost property

Phone scams

Vandalism

Stolen property, theft from vehicle

Damage to property, damage to vehicle

Belated shoplifting

To make a report through the online portal, community members can click here.

People can also call the department’s main phone number at 919-968-2760 and select the option to make a report by phone. The Virtual Report Unit is staffed Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

911 can still be used to report an emergency report any time.

The Chapel Hill Police Department said its staff “are committed to adapting to the changing needs of their community. This is the latest example of the Department delivering on that goal.”