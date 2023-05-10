CHAPEL HILL, N.C.(WNCN)- The Town of Chapel Hill’s manager is proposing a tax increase to address what they call a backlog of needs.

Interim Town Manager Christopher Blue’s budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year includes 11 percent more spending from the prior year.

In a letter to the town, Blue said, “For too many years, we have maintained funding levels while costs have risen and we are unable to continue operating this way. It is time to acknowledge that, in order to address the significant backlog of unaddressed needs, we need this increase.”

Blue said his recommendation was not excessive and only begins to address the needs for the town. His proposed budget calls for an increase of 5 cents to the tax rate to keep pace with basic services.

According to Blue, the increase would cost the owner of a property valued at $150,000 an additional $75 in taxes a year. The owner of a property valued at $500,000 an additional $250 a year in taxes.

Much of those new revenue dollars, an estimated $1,850,000, would go to town staff. Documents presented to town officials Wednesday showed town staff would get an additional 5 percent cost of living raise while paying 2 percent less for health insurance.

The second largest recommended investment using the 5 cent increase is in town parks. Blue recommended allocating $971,000 to replacing neighborhood park playgrounds, town pool repairs and replacing basketball goals among other things.

