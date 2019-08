Jennifer Butchko in a photo from Chapel Hill police.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say 62-year-old Jennifer Butchko who was reported missing on Friday has been found and is safe.

According to police, Butchko was last seen around 12:30 p.m. leaving a home on Village Crossing Drive in Chapel Hill and may have been operating a white 2011 Toyota Carolla.

Police have not said where Butchko was located or her condition.